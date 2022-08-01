Pakistan will not default, assures Miftah

Business Business Pakistan will not default, assures Miftah

Pakistan will not default, assures Miftah

01 August,2022 05:12 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Monday said that Pakistan is out of default risk, and the government increased petroleum prices under International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Miftah said that Pakistan reduced its imports by 35% to $5 billion in July, which will in turn help check the nation’s current-account gap, adding that the spike in domestic energy prices by 50% to win the IMF bailout.

In response to a question, Miftah Ismail said that Pakistan has come out of difficulties and now there is no risk of default, adding that Pakistan will make all external payments on time remaining in the IMF program.