FBR collect net revenue of Rs 458 billion during July 2022

This represents a growth of about 10 %.

01 August,2022 11:49 am

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collected net revenue of Rs 458 billion during July 2022, which exceeded the target of Rs 443 billion.

According to the provisional revenue collection figures for the month of July, 2022 released by FBR on Sunday, the board commenced the current Financial Year 2022-23 by exceeding the month of July target by significant margin of Rs 15 billion.

This represents a growth of about 10 % over the collection of Rs 417 billion during the same period, last year.

These figures would further improve after book adjustments have been taken into account. These collections are the highest ever in the month of July.

This outstanding revenue performance is a reflection of FBR’s continued resolve to build further on its growth trajectory achieved during last year.

On the other hand, the gross collection increased from Rs 438 billion during July last year to Rs 486 billion, showing an increase of 11%.

Likewise, the amount of refunds disbursed during July was Rs 28 billion compared to Rs 21 billion paid last year, showing an increase of 32%.

This is reflective of FBR’s strong commitment to fast-track refunds and thereby prevent liquidity shortages in the industry.

The significant revenue increase in July is largely the outcome of various policy and revenue measures introduced by the government in Finance Act 2022.

Unlike in the past, there is a visible focus on taxing the rich and affluent. Owing to this paradigm shift, the domestic taxes contributed 55% in collection while import taxes remained 45%. This has reversed the trend. Previously taxes at import stage were 52-53% of overall collection.

Likewise, the growth in domestic Income Tax is almost 31% which is a remarkable shift towards direct taxation.

Moreover, there is also 118% increase in Advance Tax on sale of properties u/s 236-C due to enabling of a withholding provision applicable irrespective of the holding period. Similarly, 40% increase in Advance Tax u/s 147, especially from banking companies is due to change in tax rate.

Additionally, the FED from tobacco has registered a record growth of over 47% or Rs 2.6 billion and the corresponding increase in Sales Tax from Tobacco Sector has registered a record 67% growth.

The increased FED on International Air Travel has also registered growth of over 200%.

Furthermore, Pakistan Customs has collected Rs 67 billion under the head of Customs Duty during July 2022 against 65 billion collected during same period last year, registering a marginal growth of 2.58%.

However, it suffered a dip against the target fixed for July of Rs 77 billion, which is due to import compression policy of the government, aiming to control the outflow of US$.

Furthermore, FBR suffered from a loss of about 11 billion in Sales tax against zero rating of POL products.

It is pertinent to mention that Income Tax Returns for Tax Year-2021 have reached Rs 3.4 million compared to 3.0 million in Tax Year-2020, showing an increase of 13%.

The tax deposited with returns during Tax Year 2021 was Rs 76 billion compared to only Rs 52 billion in Tax Year 2020, showing a significant increase of 46%.

Furthermore, building further on its ongoing drive to integrate Tier-1 Retailers across the country, around 23,265 point of sale terminals have been integrated with real time POS reporting system of FBR.