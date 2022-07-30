Gold price registers increase of Rs1,300 to reach Rs159,600 per tola

Business Business Gold price registers increase of Rs1,300 to reach Rs159,600 per tola

Gold price registers increase of Rs1,300 to reach Rs159,600 per tola

30 July,2022 07:54 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Gold prices in the country on Saturday registered a further increase of Rs1,300 as the US dollar dominates the rupee.

The price of glittery metal per tola of 24-carat has surged by Rs1300.

With this increase, the price of gold per tola of 24-carat reached Rs159,600.

According to the details released by All Sindh Sarafa and Jewellers Association (ASSJA), the price of 10-grams gold of 24-carat has witnessed a hike by Rs1,114 to reach Rs136,831.

Meanwhile, the price of silver in the domestic market today remained stable at Rs1,630 per tola and Rs1,397.46 per 10 grams.

In the international market, gold prices rose $5 to close at $1,767 per ounce.



