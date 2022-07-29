Ready-made garments exports witness 28.75 pc increase

29 July,2022 05:18 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Readymade garments exports during the twelve months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 28.75 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June 2021-22, Tobacco worth US $3,904,658 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 3,032,812 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Knitwear increased by 34.23 percent, worth US $ 5,120,973 as compared to exports of $3,815,000 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Bed wear exports also increased by 18.80 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $3,292,880 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $2,771,786.

During the period under review, Towels exports increased by 18.54 percent, worth US$ 1,111,334 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 937,533 of the same period of last year.