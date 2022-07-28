Gold price rises by Rs8,500 to hit new peak at Rs160,500

28 July,2022 06:03 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) –Gold prices on Thursday increased to an all-time high as the greenback continues to dominate the rupee.

The price of gold per tola of 24-carat has increased by Rs8,500.

With this massive high, the price of gold per tola of 24-carat has increased by Rs160,500.

The price of 10-grams gold of 24-carat has also spiked by Rs7,288.

The price of 10-grams of gold has now reached Rs137,603.

At the global market, the price of gold per ounce has surged by $19 to reach $1740 per ounce.