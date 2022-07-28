NEPRA hikes power tariff by Rs9.89 per unit

The hike will not be applicable on lifeline consumers.

28 July,2022 02:36 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Already overburdened by inflation, increased oil prices, food items, Pakistanis were in for a shock when the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday decided to increase the power tariff by Rs9.89 per unit.

According to the regulatory authority, the hike in tariff has been made under fuel adjustment for the month of June.

This decision has placed an additional burden of billions of the rupees on the power consumers.

