Gold prices witnessed whooping hike

27 July,2022 07:30 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The gold prices on Wednesday skyrocketed as the rupee plunged to a record low against the greenback due to political uncertainty.

The price of gold per tola of 24-carat has increased by Rs2500.

With this jump, the price of gold per tola of 24-carat has now settled at Rs152,500.

The price of 10-gram gold of 24-carat has also witnessed ballooning hike by Rs2,143 to reach Rs130,315.

The silver prices remained unchanged, as the price of 24-carat of silver remained stable at Rs1,600. While the price of 10-grams of silver also remained unchanged at Rs1,371.