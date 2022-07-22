Gold price up by Rs900 to Rs145,400 per tola

22 July,2022 08:25 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs900 per tola and was sold at Rs145,400 on Friday against its sale at Rs144,500 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also increased by Rs772 and was sold at Rs124,657 against its sale at Rs123,885 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs114,270 against its sale at Rs113,562, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1580 and Rs1354.60 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $42 and was sold at $1724 against its sale at $1682, the association reported.