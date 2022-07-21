Gold price up by Rs500 to Rs144,500 per tola

21 July,2022 07:47 pm

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs500 per tola and was sold at Rs144,500 on Thursday against its sale at Rs144,000 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also increased by Rs428 and was sold at Rs123,885 against its sale at Rs123,457 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs113,562 against its sale at Rs 113,170, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1580 and Rs1354.60 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $26 and was sold at $1682 against its sale at $1708, the association reported.