Gold prices witness big dip despite rupee falls to record low

Business Business Gold prices witness big dip despite rupee falls to record low

Gold prices witness big dip despite rupee falls to record low

20 July,2022 06:13 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Despite the rupee falls to record low against the greenback, the price of gold on Wednesday witnessed big dip.

According to details, the price of gold per tola of 24-carat has declined by Rs1200.

With this decrease, the price of gold per tola of 24-carat is now traded at Rs144,000.

Meanwhile, the price of 10-gram gold of 24-carat has also decreased by Rs1028 to Rs123,457.

The price of 10-gram gold of 22-carat has also dropped by Rs942 to reach Rs113,170.

On the other side, the price of gold at the international market has also decreased by $9 per ounce to reach $1708.

