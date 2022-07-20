Rupee hits historic low, closes at Rs224.92 against dollar in interbank

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Amid the political uncertainty in the country due to PTI’s landslide triumph in make-or-break Punjab by-elections, the Pakistani rupee nosedived continued and dropped to a record low against the US dollar with the exchange rate sliding to Rs224.92 on Wednesday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed with a fall of RS2.93 or -1.30%.