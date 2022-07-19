Suzuki is back again to jog your memories with MSMS S3

When we talk about memories to someone in Pakistan, the palette goes from best to crazy, sad to weird, meh to wow! Most memories have a different kind of sentiment attached to it, some stories were memorable because of the person involved, some were memorable because of the situation and some became memorable because of the take-out from that incident or instance. That is what Suzuki’s story-telling platform My Suzuki My Story focuses on, memories that were somehow memorable because of Suzuki.

Suzuki has been a part of our lives in Pakistan since 4 decades. Almost 40 years means a lot of memories, good, funny, emotional and the list of feelings attached to those memories goes on. Suzuki Pakistan banked on this stat and created a platform, where they collected all the stories full of love and emotions about Suzuki and gathered them in one place. The stories could be in any form the user likes, narration, song, written, skit, vlog, travelogue, short films and etc. To attract more and more audience to the platform, Suzuki incentivized MSMS with prizes as grand as a vehicle and motorbikes.

My Suzuki My Story has launched its 3rd franchise and the expectations are high with this one, the franchise has grown substantially since its first airing. The participant count has grown, the faces representing the campaign has evolved and even the grand prizes have gotten better and more attractive. MSMS 2 set the stage for thematic stories to make it easier for the audience to understand such as: art, adventure, comedy, music, food, film and travelogues. The grand prizes included Alto 660 cc, Gixxer, GS 150, GR 150 and GD 110. My Suzuki My Story season 3 is focusing on similar themes but the prizes are now the all new Suzuki Swift, Alto, Gixxer and more. Good catch right?

How can you participate in MSMS3, firstly you have to create a story around your memory with a Suzuki, it can be any genre and any format, once you have that you upload it to www.mysuzukimystory.com.pk and wait till the shortlisting phase is announced, if you’re shortlisted, you will then be in line to win one of the grand prizes. Keep in mind that the story has to have emotional connect, brand connect and it has to be creative enough to make everyone go ‘this is the one!’

As the launch ad of My Suzuki My Story season 3 says ‘Remember, create and share to win big!’. Stay updated with the developments of MSMS3 on the website or follow Suzuki Pakistan on Facebook.