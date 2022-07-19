Rupee nosedives to all-time low of 221.99 against US dollar

Business Business Rupee nosedives to all-time low of 221.99 against US dollar

Rupee nosedives to all-time low of 221.99 against US dollar

19 July,2022 04:41 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Amid the political uncertainty in the country due to the by-elections in Punjab, the Pakistani rupee has dropped to a record low against the US dollar with the exchange rate sliding to Rs221.99 on Tuesday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed with a fall of Rs6.79 or 3.06% to settle at Rs221.99.

The political uncertainty in the country due to the by-elections in Punjab and the import payment pressure took the currency to its new low.