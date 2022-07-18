Gold price increases Rs1,550 to Rs142,400 per tola

Business Business Gold price increases Rs1,550 to Rs142,400 per tola

Gold price increases Rs1,550 to Rs142,400 per tola

18 July,2022 07:21 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The price of gold on Monday increased as the greenback busts previous records.

The price of gold per tola of 24-carat has jumped by Rs1,550.

With this increase the price of gold per tola of 24-carat gold has reached Rs142,400.

The price of 10-gram of gold has also increased by Rs1,329 to reach Rs122,085.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver remained stable at Rs1,570 and Rs1,346.02.

In the world market, the price of glittery metal has surged by $6 per ounce to reach $1,715.