Gold price decreases Rs250 to Rs140,850 per tola

16 July,2022 06:21 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Gold prices on Saturday edged lower as the greenback dominates the Pakistani rupee.

In the local market, the price of 24-carat gold has fallen by Rs250 per tola.

According to the details, the total price of 24-carat gold has come down to Rs140,850 per tola after the price has fallen in the market.

The price of 10-grams of 24-carat gold has fallen to Rs214 per tola.

With this fall, the price of 10-grams of 24-carat gold has come down to Rs120,756.

The price of 10-grams of 22-carat gold has also fallen to Rs110,693.

The price of 24-carat silver remained stable at Rs1570 per tola and the price of 10-grams of 24-carat silver also remained stable at Rs1346.02.

The price of gold in the world market has increased by $4 per ounce. The international rate of gold per ounce has now reached $1709.

