Rupee sheds 94 paisas against dollar

Buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 185.5 and Rs 186.5

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Exchange rate of Pak Rupee weakened by 94 paisas against the US Dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 186.62 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 185.68.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 185.5 and Rs 186.5 respectively.

The price of Euro appreciated by 27 paisas and closed at Rs 196.02 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 195.75.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.43, whereas a decrease of Rs 3.58 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs 229.88 as compared to its last closing of Rs 233.46.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 25 paisas to close at Rs 50.80 and Rs 49.75 respectively.