IPPs depended on imported fuel from 2013 to 18: Hammad Azhar

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former minister Hammad Azhar has said that from 2013 to 18, IPPs were dependent on imported fuel and the people are suffering the consequences of PML-N s mistake.

In a message on social networking site Twitter regarding reliance on imported fuel, Hammad Azhar wrote that from 2013 to 2018, IPPs depended on imported fuel, this is a historic mistake of PML-N, adding that these plants are on Take or Pay basis & Dollar indexed for returns.

— Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) May 4, 2022

“Our people are suffering the consequences of this mistake on a daily basis and the cost of this blunder is being borne by our public and industry each day,” the former minister wrote.