Govt decides against granting extension to Dr Reza Baqir as SBO Governor

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail said on Tuesday that the government has decided not to grant an extension to Dr Reza Baqir following the completion of his three-year term as governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In his latest tweet, Ismail wished Dr Reza Baqir the very best, and said "we worked well during our brief together".

"Tomorrow, SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir’s 3-year expires," said Ismail. "I have spoken to him and told him of the government’s decision. I want to thank Reza for his service to Pakistan. He is an exceptionally qualified man and we worked well during our brief time together. I wish him the very best."