OGRA reduces LPG price by Rs180.28 per 11.8-kg cylinder

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Saturday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of May, decreasing the commodity price by Rs180.28 per 11.8-kilogram cylinder.

According to the notification, the authority reduced the locally produced LPG price by Rs 15.27 per kilogram.

After the revised price, the LPG cylinder would be sold in the open market at Rs2,735.83 in May, which was available at Rs2,916.11 in April.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs231,850.07 for May. The commodity sale price per MT was Rs 247,128.35 in April. The new price would be effective from May 1.

