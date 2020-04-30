President directs FBR to bring unregistered sugar dealers into tax net

FBR should strictly deal with unregistered sugar dealers to bring them to the tax net: President

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - President Arif Alvi has directed the FBR to bring into the tax net the unregistered sugar dealers.

He passed these directions while upholding a decision of the Federal Tax Ombudsman.

The President observed that despite making huge monetary transactions and the availability of their data with FBR, these unregistered buyers of sugar largely remain outside the tax net and are evading the prime national responsibility of paying taxes.

The President said that serious negligence and inefficiency on part of the field formations of FBR in the discharge of its duties was tantamount to maladministration.

He said that FBR should strictly deal with unregistered sugar dealers to bring them to the tax net.