Tea imports increase by 11.95 percent in 8 months

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The tea imports witnessed an increase of 11.95 percent during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The tea imports during July-March (2021-22) were recorded at $487.092 million against the imports of $435.096 million during July-March (2020-21), according to data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the tea imports increased by 2.49 percent during the period under review as these went up from 194,961 metric tons last year to 199,807 metric tons during the current fiscal year, the data revealed.

The overall food imports increased by 15.46 percent from $6,121,358 million last year to $7,067,740 million during the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the tea imports increased by 13.36 percent during the month of March 2022 as compared to the same month of last year. The tea imports during March 2022 were recorded at $63.234 million against the imports of $55.782 million in February 2021.

On month-on-month basis, the tea imports however declined by 8.73 percent in March 2022 as compared to the imports of $69.279 million in February 2022, the data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country s overall merchandize imports during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year went up by 48.63 percent by growing from $39.489 billion last year to $58.691 billion in July-March (2021-22).

The exports also increased by 24.67 percent and were recorded at $23.298 billion this year against $18.687 billion last year, according to PBS data.

On year-on-year basis, the exports of the country increased by 15.91 percent during March 2022 as compared to the exports of same month of last year.

The exports during March 2022 were recorded at $2.740 billion against the exports of $2.364 billion in March 2021, the data revealed.

The imports into the country increased from $5.631 billion in March 2021 to $6.186 billion in March 2022, showing growth of 9.86 percent, according to PBS data.