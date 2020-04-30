Weekly inflation goes down by 1.28 pc

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on April 21 for the combined consumption group, witnessed a decrease of 1.28 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 171.05 points against 173.27 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released here on Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 15.42 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 1.62 percent decrease and receded from 182.48 points in last week to 179.52 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 also decreased by 1.86 percent, 1.43 percent, 1.17 percent and 0.98 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 19 (37.25%) items increased, 10 (19.61%) items decreased and 22 (43.14%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices on WoW basis, included tomatoes (44.41%), wheat flour (8.16%), bananas (2.54%), potatoes (2.24%), sugar (0.82), garlic (0.77%), pulse Moong (0.51%), gur (0.34%), electricity charges for Q1 (5.44%) and LPG (0.22%).

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included onions (10.24%), chicken (1.82%), salt powdered (1.70%) and eggs (1.65%)

On year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included chillies powdered (39.50%), pulse Moong (27.20%), potatoes (25.55%), eggs (13.80%), sugar (9.32%) and electricity charges for Q1 (4.37%).

The commodities that witnessed decline in prices included onions (101.18%), garlic (80.93%), lpg (80.45%), cooking oil 5 litre (58.14%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (57.72%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (56.45%), mustard oil (56.29%), tomatoes (47.41%), pulse Masoor (42.99%), washing soap (39.33%), petrol (37.42%) and diesel (29.63%).