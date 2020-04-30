The meeting was attended by senior representatives of top U.S. investors in Pakistan.

WASHINGTON (Web Desk) - Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail says attracting the U.S. foreign investments in all sectors of Pakistan s economy is the government s top priority.

Talking to the delegation of the U.S. Pakistan Business Council in Washington, he said the U.S. corporate sector has a very long and productive relationship with Pakistan.

Miftah Ismail said the government is focused on creating a business-friendly environment in the country.

The Finance Minister identified various areas in Pakistan s economy, particularly agriculture, technology sector, pharmaceutical, health sectors and digital banking where the US companies can enhance their investments in Pakistan.

