Intraday Report: PKR surpasses 187 in interbank

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistani rupee (PKR) has surpassed the mark of 187 against the US dollar on Thursday in the intraday trade for the first time after the new government assumed the charge as it depreciated by over Rs1.28.

The dollar was being quoted at around 187.20 when compared to the previous day’s close of 185.92.

In five days the value of the greenback has increased by Rs5.65.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Thursday said that he is visiting Washington to hold talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Finance Minister, in a tweet, said that he will try to put back on track IMF program that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Imran Khan derailed and endangered country’s economy.