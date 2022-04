The Minister directed the officials to ensure expedite of work on these projects.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has expressed serious concern over the slow pace on projects related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Presiding over a high level meeting in Islamabad, he said there is zero progress on Industrial Zones of Port Qasim, Islamabad and Mirpur which is unfortunate.

