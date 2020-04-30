PSX loses 206 points to close at 46,333 points

A total of 228,620,219 shares were traded during the day

SLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, shedding 206.23 points, with negative change of 0.44 percent, closing at 46,333.36 points against 46,539.59 points on the last working day.

A total of 228,620,219 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 255,608,677 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 8.838 billion against Rs9.644 billion on last trading day.

As many as 345 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 94 of them recorded gain and 226 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico Pk with a volume of 18,326,925 and price per share of Rs 6.14, Ghani Glo Hol with a volume of 18,029,500 and price per share of Rs19.36 and WorldCall Telecom with volume of 11,547,000 and price per share of Rs 1.80.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum increase of Rs67 per share, closing at Rs 968 whereas the runner up was Bhanero Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 37 to Rs 1,370.

Mari Petroleum witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 26.04 closing at Rs1,735.44 followed by Philip Morris Pak, the share price of which declined by Rs20 to close at Rs 639.