PSX loses 61.95 points to close at 46,601.54 points

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) shed 61.95 points on Monday, with a slight negative change of 0.13 percent, closing at 46,539.59 points against 46,601.54 points on the last working day.

A total of 255,608,677 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 365,789,899 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 9.644 billion against Rs9.130 billion on last trading day.

As many as 336 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 107 of them recorded gain and 199 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 30 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were G3 Technologies with a volume of 21,233,000 shares and price per share of Rs 11.70, Cnergyico Pk with a volume of 17,787,449 and price per share of Rs6.49 and WorldCall Telecom with volume of 15,457,500 and price per share of Rs 1.85.

Rafhan MaizeXD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 100 per share, closing at Rs 11,450 whereas the runner up was Colgate Palm, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 27.77 to Rs 2,250.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 58.78 closing at Rs901 followed by Gatron Ind, the share price of which declined by Rs32.49 to close at Rs 462.50.