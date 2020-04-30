PSX gains 117.11 points to close at 46,601.54 points

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 117.11 points, with a positive change of 0.25 percent, closing at 46,601.54 points against 46,484.43 points on the last working day.

A total of 365,789,899 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 494,943,257 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at

Rs 9.130 billion against Rs11.680 billion on last trading day.

As many as 335 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 161 of them recorded gain and 155 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico Pk with a volume of 71,320,713 shares and price per share of Rs 6.72, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 31,658,000 and price per share of Rs1.92 and Ghani Glo Hol with volume of 24,974,500 and price per share of Rs 21.79.

Sapphire Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 71.17 per share, closing at Rs 1,073.67 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Fiber, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 65.78 to Rs 959.78.

Blessed Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 15 closing at Rs500 followed by Ostsuka Pak, the share price of which declined by Rs13.25 to close at Rs 238.75.