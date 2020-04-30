PSX loses 324.27 points to close at 43,786.83 points

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 324.27 points, with a negative change of 0.74 percent, closing at 43,786.83 points against 44,111.10 points on the last working day.

A total of 141,017,708 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 108,410,486 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs4.980 billion against Rs4.270 billion on last trading day.

As many as 308 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 93 of them recorded gain and 193 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Ghani Glo Hol with a volume of 11,144,500 shares and price per share of Rs16.50, Pak Elektron with a volume of 9,241,500 and price per share of Rs 16.55 and K-Electric Ltd with volume of 7,698,000 and price per share of Rs2.90.

Unilever Foods XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs1,000 per share, closing at Rs25,500 whereas the runner up was Shield Corp, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs17.92 to Rs307.90.

Sanofi-Aventis witnessed maximum decrease of Rs67.89 closing at Rs871.11 followed by Gatron Ind, the share price of which declined by Rs39.37 to close at Rs485.63.