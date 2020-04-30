PSX gains 26 points to close at 43,928 points

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 26.03 points, with a positive change of 0.06 percent, closing at 43,928.08 points against 43,902.05 points on the last working day.

A total of 115,644,646 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 170,486,035 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs4.584 billion against Rs5.497 billion on last trading day.

As many as 302 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 154 of them recorded gain and 125 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Telecard Limited with a volume of 12,908,821 shares and price per share of Rs14.21, TPL Properties with a volume of 6,707,583 and price per share of Rs 18.88 and Engro Polymer with volume of 6,522,763 and price per share of Rs72.64.

Blessed Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs34.50 per share, closing at Rs494.51 whereas the runner up was Siemens Pak, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs26.97 to Rs622.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed maximum decrease of Rs62 closing at Rs768 followed by Service Ind. Ltd, the share price of which declined by Rs23.77 to close at Rs423.25.