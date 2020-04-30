Mastercard expands its Business Intelligence Platform for Financial Institutions in the Middle East and Africa

Mastercard expands its Business Intelligence Platform for Financial Institutions in the Middle East

Lahore, Pakistan: Mastercard has announced the expansion of its new interactive business intelligence platform Mastercard Market Trends in the Middle East and Africa. The new platform provides a comprehensive view of payments insights, competitive intelligence and industry trends for banks and financial institutions across the world and now within the Middle East and Africa.

In the Middle East and Africa (MEA), the platform enables a comparison of over 300 cards from five key markets, access to market reports, analysis of global and regional leading fintechs and thought leadership on key payment industry and technology trends, such as Open Banking and Blockchain. Mastercard Market Trends provides a simple, curated view of reliable research – all in one place.

“Access to relevant insights, data, and analytics to inform smart decisions is critical to business success. Mastercard Market Trends offers a one-stop shop for financial institutions to access key information, which will allow for better decision-making and results. The platform brings together the latest market, industry and consumer insights, enabling financial institutions to really understand their customers and confidently embrace the constant evolution in how people shop and pay,” said Dimitrios Dosis, President, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard.

Mastercard Market Trends includes five key features:

Market Assessment: easy-to-access reports providing insights into socio-economic, payment and digital KPI data curated at local level by Mastercard teams with five key MEA markets (Egypt, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates) analyzed in detail.

Card Comparison: filtering and benchmarking features of card products issued by different schemes and issuers to help users understand the current MEA competitive landscape. This includes an overview of key metrics at a local level. This includes an overview of key metrics and features at the local level. More than 6,000 cards are available for comparison from 62 countries across the world.

Consumer Research: access to research studies commissioned by Mastercard globally and regionally to provide insight across a wide range of topics

New Payment Experience: analysis of leading regional and global Fintechs and best practices to help inform strategies in a constantly evolving payments landscape e.g., use cases and company profiles.

Industry Insight: access to our repository of videos, studies and global thought leadership on technology trends that are shaping the industry.

This platform is the latest offering from Mastercard Data & Services and is available now for issuers and acquirers across the Middle East and Africa by accessing the Mastercard Market Trends website via www.trends.mastercardservices.com with their Mastercard Connect credentials.

Mastercard Market Trends, after a successful launch in Europe, the Americas and Asia, is slated to see further expansion through 2022.