Gold prices decrease Rs550 per tola

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs472 to Rs 112,611

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 550 and was sold at Rs 131,350 on Monday against its sale at Rs 131,900 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs472 to Rs 112,611 from 113,083 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 103,227 from Rs 103,659, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1510 and Rs1294.58 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $26 and was traded at US$1932 against its sale at US$ 1958, the association reported.