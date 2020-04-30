Sachal Gas Processing Plant supplies 20m cubic feet of cheap gas across country

ISLAMABAD (Aleem Malik) - Major progress has been made in the supply of cheap gas in the country. Mari Petroleum s Sachal Gas Processing Plant has started supplying 20 million cubic feet of cheap gas per day. More gas will be added to the national system this year.

According to a spokesman for Mari Petroleum, 20 million cubic feet of gas per day is being supplied to Sui Northern from the gas processing plant and another 90 million cubic feet will be part of the gas system this year.

Mari Petroleum has made the gas discovered 15 years ago usable and a 25 km long pipeline has been built to add to the new gas system and gas supply has started.

Mari Petroleum CEO Faheem Haider said that this project is a milestone, the inclusion of new gas is also a reflection of our real commitment to increase domestic production, this project will increase the total gas production in the country by six percent.