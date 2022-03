The step has been taken to ensure smooth supply of edible oil to consumers.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has approved tax relief of ten percent on import of edible oil for the next two months.

He approved the tax relief at a meeting in Islamabad keeping in view the increase in the prices of edible oil in the international market.

