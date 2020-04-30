ECC directs revision of HSD, gas oil premium on fortnightly basis

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Friday approved a summary presented by Petroleum Division and directed to revise the high speed diesel (HSD) and gas oil premium on fortnightly basis.

Accordingly, its impact would increase or decrease depending on the international energy market, said a statement issued by the finance ministry.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin presided over the ECC meeting which among others was attended by Federal Minister National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam; Federal Minister for Privatization, Muhammad Mian Soomro; federal secretaries and other senior officials, it added.

According to the statement, the Petroleum Division had submitted a summary on High Speed Diesel (HSD)/ Gas Oil Premium with an aim to facilitate and provide level playing field to oil companies vis-à-vis PSO.