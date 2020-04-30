Asian shares fall as Ukraine war stokes inflation fears

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian shares fell on Thursday (March 24), while the sell-off in U.S. Treasuries paused and oil prices rose, as investors and traders weighed the latest developments in the Ukraine war and more hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei ended the morning session down 1.11% at 27,727.76, though off earlier lows when it lost as much as 1.48%, and was set to snap an eight-session winning streak

South Korea’s benchmark benchmark KOSPI dropped 0.66% to 2,716.87, slipping from a three-week high hit in the previous session, hurt by fears of inflation on oil price jump and escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield also fell.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index fluctuated in morning trading, dropping 0.44% to 22056.28 points.