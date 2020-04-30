PSX loses 168 points to close at 43,807.23 points

A total of 148,505,513 shares were traded during the day

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 168.46 points, with a negative change of 0.38 percent, closing at 43,807.23 points against 43,975.69 points on the last working day.

A total of 148,505,513 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 236,506,586 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 2.995 billion against Rs 5.794 billion the previous day.

As many as 335 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 110 of them recorded gain and 202 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Fling Cement (R ) with a volume of 36,233,500 shares and price per share of Rs0.01, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 14,572,000 and price per share of Rs1.57 and TPL PropertiesXB with volume of 7,618,931 and price per share of Rs18.56.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 131.25 per share, closing at Rs 5600 whereas the runner up was Rafhan Maize, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 300 to Rs 11,700.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 299 closing at Rs 21,500 followed by Sapphire Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs 65.85 to close at Rs 999.22.