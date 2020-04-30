PSX gains 255 points to close at 43,975 points

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 255.87 points, with a positive change of 0.59 percent, closing at 43,975.69 points against 43,719.82 points on the last working day.

A total of 236,506,586 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 189,041,082 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 5.794 billion against Rs 4.689 billion the previous day.

As many as 354 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 215 of them recorded gain and 115 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Fling Cement (R ) with a volume of 22,346,000 shares and price per share of Rs0.09, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 19,694,000 and price per share of Rs1.65 and Treet Corp with volume of 15,227,000 and price per share of Rs31.29.

Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 90.01 per share, closing at Rs 2268 whereas the runner up was Mehmood Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 59.34 to Rs 853.99.

Rafhan Miaze witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 400 closing at Rs 11400 followed by Wyeth Pak Ltd, the share price of which declined by Rs 120.88 to close at Rs 2029.12.