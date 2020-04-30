NEPRA hikes power tariff by whopping Rs5.94 per unit

The hike will burden the power consumers with additional billions of rupees.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Already overburdened by inflation, increased oil prices, food items, Pakistanis were in for a shock when the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday decided to increase the power tariff by Rs5.94 under monthly fuel adjustment.

NEPRA took the decision after conducting hearing on plea of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CCPA).

According to details, the increase in electricity prices will not apply to K-Electric customers and lifeline consumers.

Earlier, CPPA had sought Rs6.10 per unit increase in power tariff under fuel adjustment for the month of January.

CCPA had said that in the month of January, 5.83% electricity was produced from water, 33.15% from coal, 6.73% from furnace oil, 14.07% from natural gas, 14.37 from imported LNG and 14.37% from nuclear power.