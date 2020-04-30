US Pakistan agree to revitalize trade, economic ties

Pakistan and US have agreed to reinvigorate bilateral trade and investment.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan and the United States have agreed to reinvigorate bilateral trade, investment and business relationships.

This was decided during a meeting under Pakistan-United States Trade and Investment Framework Agreement held in Islamabad.

Secretary Commerce, Muhammad Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui, co-chaired the meeting along with Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, Christopher Wilson in Islamabad.

The two sides discussed a wide array of issues aiming to foster bilateral trade and investment, cooperation in agriculture, textile, and healthcare sectors, promoting digital trade and e-commerce, protecting intellectual property, promoting labour rights, and economic empowerment of women.

They agreed that both sides would work to support more business-to-business contacts and interaction between the governmental organizations.