KSE-100 index plunges by over 1400 points

KARACHI (Dunya News) - In line with other Asian markets, the benchmark KSE-100 index has also plunged on the rising fear among investors over the deteriorating situation between Russia and Ukraine, losing over 1400 points.

The index is currently being traded just over 43,000 points.

Trading floors of global markets were a sea of red in early exchanges with experts warning of a period of stagflation with the spike in crude likely to light a fire under the already high inflation

Meanwhile, owing to the sharp increase in commodity prices in the international market, the Pakistani rupee (PKR) has slid by 70 paisa in the interbank market during the early trading hours.

The dollar was being quoted at 178.20 when compared to the previous close of Rs177.50.