Hammad Azhar hints at further relief for masses

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal government on Thursday decided to make Rs 5 per unit power tariff cut more efficient.

Federal Minister for Energy Hamad Azhar took to the Twitter and said that the government has decided to make the subsidy package of Rs 5 per unit more efficient.

He said that protecting the people from the effects of global inflation is our top priority, adding that he will announce the details in the press conference tomorrow [Friday].

The minister said that good news is in the offing for the farmers who runs tubewells on solar energy, adding that they [farmers] can use net metering at their connections and in those days when there is no need to run tube wells, the farmers can reduce their electricity bills by providing electricity to the government.

Azhar went on to say that this facility will now be available all over Pakistan.