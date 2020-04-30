Rupee sheds 21 paisas against dollar

The buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 177.60 and Rs 178.50

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar depreciated by 21 paisas in the interbank trading on Monday to close at Rs177.62 against the previous day s closing of Rs177.41, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 177.60 and Rs 178.50 respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro which was traded at Rs196.91, depreciated by Rs 1.8 paisas, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The green back gained 2.1 rupees against the Pound Sterling as the day s closing quote stood at Rs 235.97 per Pound, while the previous session closed at Rs 238.12 per Pound.