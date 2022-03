The regulator has jacked up the gas prices by 16.37 percent

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the average gas price by up to 16.37 percent for gas consumers.

The regulator has jacked up the gas prices by 16.37 percent or Rs94/mmBtu for the consumers of SNGPL and 6.35 percent or Rs50/mmBtu for the consumers of SSGC.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has forwarded the decision regarding the prescribed prices to the federal government for the final determination of the sale price.