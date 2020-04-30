LPG price hiked by Rs 27 per kg

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government on Monday announced to hike the price of LPG by Rs 27 per kg.

OGRA has issued notification of new price of LPG for March, according to which the price of LPG has been increased from Rs 207 to Rs 234 per kg.

According to the notification, with the increase in price per kg, the price of domestic cylinder has gone up by Rs 319 and commercial cylinder by Rs 1226. The current price of domestic cylinder became Rs 2759 and that of commercial cylinder became Rs 10613.

Chairman LPG Industries Association Irfan Khokhar said that the price of LPG increased by 160% in 2 years. The price has culminated to an all time high rate.