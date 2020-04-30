PSX loses 1302 points to close at 43,830 points

A total of 350,059,221 shares were traded during the day

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 1302.41 points, with a negative change of 2.89 percent, closing at 43,830.51 points against 45,132.92 points on the last working day.

A total of 350,059,221 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 186,355,677 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs8.752 billion against Rs6.802 billion the previous day.

As many as 320 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 164 of them recorded gain and 128 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Flying Cement (R) with a volume of 38,422,500 shares and price per share of Rs1.19, WorldCalll Telecom with a volume of 33,137,000 and price per share of Rs 1.68 and Hum Network with volume of 20,483,694 and price per share of Rs 6.66.

Bhanero Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs74 per share, closing at Rs1325 whereas the runner up was Rafhan Maize, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 200 to Rs 10500.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs200 closing at Rs 5400 followed by Bata (Pak) XD, the share price of which declined by Rs 109 to close at Rs1990.