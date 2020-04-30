ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that as no country can progress without industrial development, expanding Pakistan’s industrial base was among the government’s top priorities.

Besides taking measures for enhancing industrial capacity and the revival of sick units, the present government for the first time in country gave a comprehensive policy for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), he added.

The prime minister was talking to Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, who called on him.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed in detail about the measures taken by government for development of industrial sector and future strategy.

Imran Khan further said that owing to the government’s business-friendly policies, the industrial sector was progressing. Employment opportunities also increased due to the industries running on full capacity, he added.