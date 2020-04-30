OGRA takes action against sale of sub-standard oil and less filling in Karachi

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s enforcement team has inspected Petrol Pumps with its third party inspectors in southern region to check accurate measurements of oil, quality, price and ensuring safety standards at different outlets.

A number of 150 petrol pumps of different OMCs have been inspected and this process shall be extended to whole province of Sindh.

According to the statement, OGRA took action against violators as per law and adopted no tolerance policy on the accuracy of measurement, quality and safety at outlets. The action was taken on the grievances of general public.

The teams were directed to visit other provinces to ensure supply of petroleum products with accuracy, quality and sale of oil on prescribed rates.