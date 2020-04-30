Charge de Affaires Embassy of Libya calls on Finance Minister

Both the sides highlighted deep rooted brotherly relations between the two countries.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Charge de Affaires Embassy of Libya Omar B. A. Abdulkarim called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Both the sides highlighted deep rooted brotherly relations between the two countries.

They observed that Pakistan and Libya enjoy a sound friendly relationship over the years and it is getting stronger with each passing day.

The Charge de Affaires, in his remarks, shared that Libyan government is aiming at enhancing the bilateral ties especially between businessmen of the two countries.

The performance of Pak-Libya Holding Company was also discussed during the meeting and the Finance Minister commended the development of the company.

The Finance Minister extended his support for further strengthening of brotherly relations between the two countries.