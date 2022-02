Sugar price increased by Rs33 during PTI tenure

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prices of everyday commodities have witnessed massive hikes during 3.5 years of Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) government.

During the period, sugar price increased by Rs33, ghee by Rs258, lentils by over Rs100, 20kg flour bag by whopping Rs393.

Power tariff has also witnessed a massive increase during the period while price of LNG residential cylinder saw whopping hike of Rs827.